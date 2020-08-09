Unrest Erupts After Man Shot by Police in Chicago's Englewood Neighborhood

At least two Chicago police officers were injured Sunday night and one individual was arrested after clashes broke out following a police-involved shooting in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Racine Avenue, officers were called about a man with a gun, and located an individual in the area who matched the suspect description, according to a press release from the Chicago Police Department.

Officers attempted to confront the male subject in a nearby alley, but he fled and then produced a gun, firing shots at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the offender, who police said was in his late teens or early 20s.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition. Three officers involved in the shooting were taken to the hospital for observation.

Per department policy, the officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days.

CPD Spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted a picture of the weapon officers recovered at the scene.

Offender’s firearm recovered by police after firing at Officers. Officers returned fire striking the offender. Offender transported to U of C Hospital. pic.twitter.com/UQPmfP3a35 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 9, 2020

In the hours following the shooting, emotions among residents were running high, as the result of misinformation about the victim's age circulating in the neighborhood, according to CPD Deputy Chief Yolanda Talley.

"This right here is a direct response to one agitator being on the scene, getting people all worked up without having the full story," Talley said.

According to police officials, one officer was maced by someone in the crowd, and another suffered an injured shoulder. Additionally, amid the unrest, someone threw a brick at a CPD cruiser, shattering its windows.

One individual was arrested, though police didn't specify what the person is accused of.

At a news conference Sunday night, Talley encouraged people to "take a step back" and listen to officers, adding that officers will listen to the community to.

"We want to hear what they have to say..." she said. "Right now, in this climate, everyone is feeling a certain way about the police, and it's really unfair to us. It really is."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, Chicago's police oversight agency, is leading the investigation into the incident.