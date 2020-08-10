Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Englewood Police-Involved Shooting

A 20-year-old man is facing felony attempted murder charges after he was shot by Chicago police officers during a confrontation Sunday afternoon in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, authorities say.

According to a press release from Chicago police, Latrell Allen, 20, faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the incident, along with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to police, Allen was arrested at approximately 2:46 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of South Aberdeen after he allegedly pointed a gun and fired multiple shots at uniformed Chicago police officers, who were in the area after receiving a call of an individual with a gun.

Allen was shot by police and was treated at an area hospital.

Authoritie say a weapon was recovered at the scene, and an investigation remains underway.