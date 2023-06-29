Chicago Independence Day Weekend Events Guide: Fests, Fireworks and, Yes, NASCAR

Chicago's 2023 Fourth of July weekend is packed with events, from the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race to free professional fireworks shows, parades and festivals across the area.

By the way, if you're wondering about Taste of Chicago, which traditionally lands on Fourth of July weekend, it moved to a different date.

For the first time, Chicago will welcome a new Independence Day weekend activity: professional street racing. The city's first NASCAR race turns the streets of downtown into a race course, first with an IMSA-sanctioned series race on July 1 and then the 2.2-mile circuit on July 2. The race and festival includes performances from musical artists like headliners The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert, driver autographs, Q&A sessions and interactive displays.

Weekend general admission tickets start at $283. More information on packages can be found here.

Nothing says Independence Day like an eruption of curated fireworks. Seeking a spot to look up? Here are more than 25 places to watch fireworks in the Chicago area in celebration of the holiday.

Suburban Parades

Several Chicago's suburbs host parades to celebrate Independence Day. Oak Lawn, Peoria, Waukegan and Wheaton are just a few of many, and you can check with your local area to see if there's a parade near you.

Chicago sports fans can celebrate this Independence Day with the American-born sport of baseball. The White Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field at 7:10 p.m. on July 4. The game includes a T-shirt giveaway for the first 10,000 fans and a post-game firework show to close out the night.

Tickets can be found here and start at $11.

Cubs fans can celebrate Independence Day early when the Cubs take on the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. on July 2.

The game will also feature a special appearance from "Rookie of the Year" actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, who played Henry Rowengartner in the 1993 sports comedy about a little league player's journey after an accident leaves him with a pitch so accurate, he signs a contract with the Cubs. To commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the movie, Nicholas will throw out the first pitch before the game.

Fans who purchase tickets for the game through the special ticket offer will receive a special-edition Henry Rowengartner bobblehead. Gallagher Way will also feature a screening of the movie with a Q&A with Nicholas.

Chicago’s largest Independence Day parade takes to the streets of Hyde Park from 55th Street to 53rd Street this July 4. With over 5,000 expected attendees, the 30-plus year tradition will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

A post-parade festival in Nichols Park features lawn games, two free bounce houses, a petting zoo and a magician. The community will also showcase local youth group music and dance performances, cheering and martial arts. More information can be found on the parade’s official website.

Aurora is living up to its "City of Lights" name with a fireworks display on the evening of July 3 ahead of Independence Day. Downtown Aurora will host fireworks, with best viewing available at RiverEdge Park and McCullough Park. Both parks will feature DJs from 7 p.m.-9:45 p.m., with DJ Suave Smooth at RiverEdge Park and DJ Pena at McCullough Park. More information on the fireworks can be found here.

You don't have to wait until dusk to celebrate Independence Day in Aurora; the city's annual 4th of July Parade will step off at 10 a.m. the following day on July 4. Starting at the intersection of Benton and Broadway streets, the parade will march north to Downer Place and then west to its final destination on Middle Avenue. Parking will not be available on the street or parking lots directly off of the parade route but will be available in various downtown public parking lots. Additional information on downtown parking can be found on the Aurora Illinois website.

Live on the Lake is Navy Pier’s weekly outdoor live music series and an easy way to hear three different genres all in the same place on Independence Day. The free concert takes place in the Navy Pier Garden and features three artists with a variety of genres.

From 2-4:30 p.m., four-man band The King of Mars performs to open the afternoon's concert. Their music encompasses jazz, funk and soul into a classic rock sound. Acoustic string-band The Sweet Lillies takes the stage from 4:30-7 p.m., with Tom-Petty cover band Southern Accents closing out the night’s concert from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Navy Pier hosts fireworks the following night on July 5 from 9 p.m.-9:10 p.m., and prior to Independence Day on July 1. More information can be found at the Navy Pier website.

AFROFLIGHT is celebrating Black Pride ahead of Independence Day. From 6 p.m.-12 a.m. at Arbella, attendees get to hear the rhythms of Afrobeat, Afro-Caribbean, AfroLatin and more. Performances include Sandra Suave, Selah Say, Sukigeez and Ayodele Drum + Dance. The event is presented by organizations B.BLYSS! and Peach, which work towards planning female, LGBTQ+ and cultural-geared events.

Although the event is free, a suggested donation of $10 will go toward planning more events that create safe spaces. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and can be purchased here.

This Independence Day weekend celebrates the 30th anniversary of the African/Caribbean International Festival of Life. From 12 p.m. -10 p.m. on July 1-4, performers, vendors and attendees will gather in Washington Park to celebrate and share the heritage and culture of people from the United States, Jamaica, the rest of the Caribbean, Latin America and Africa.

Performances include dances, music and other interactive performances. An International Food Court provides the opportunity to try various foods from different cultures with dishes from the USA, Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America and additional countries. The venue also includes a Health Pavilion to learn about health and eating habits.

Admission to the celebration of culture is free for children under 12, though children must be accompanied by an adult. Single-day general admission is set at $35 with four-day admission set at $140. Senior citizens 60 and older can purchase tickets for $40. ID is required for entry and in-person ticket pickup. More information on tickets and VIP options are available here.

June 30 kicks off the five-day Arlington Heights Independence Day celebration, Frontier Days Festival. The volunteer-based fest features free entertainment, family events and admission at the nearly all-day festival in Recreation Park. Entertainment ranges from musical performances to sports and petting zoos. Although entrance is free of charge, bracelets for carnival bargain rides can be purchased ahead of time ranging between $30-$35. A full schedule of festival events and hours can be found here.

The 47th annual "Festival of Family Fun" will take to the streets of Arlington Heights at 10 a.m. The parade steps off from Dunton and Oakton traveling south on Dunton to Miner, and then east to Recreation Park. Attendees are able to watch along the parade route, and the Village of Arlington Heights Commission for Citizens with Disabilities have secured an area for up to 12 people in wheelchairs and a companion directly in front of the reviewing stand and across the street from the library. The Frontier Days Festival website has additional information on the parade and more.

Chicago’s downtown park will host a concert the day after Independence Day titled “An American Salute.” Pianist Michelle Cann will play Rhapsody in Blue, George Gershwin’s mashup of classical and jazz, in the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.

Performances run from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. with pre-concert talks starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Chase Promenade North Tent. More information on the July 5 concert can be found here.

The Chicago History Museum is set to host an event series mobilizing a movement to better understand the past and shape the future. From 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on July 4, attendees have the opportunity to hear a speech by Illinois Civics Hub director Mary Ellen Daneels with music from the Americana Concert Band and other family-friendly festivities.

From 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m., the museum is set to open with free admission for Illinois residents. Attendees can meet local groups advocating for a better Chicago, tour the museum and watch the 2020 film "Represent." More information on the event can be found here.

Bolingbrook Golf Club hosts three bands this July 4. Access to the grounds and parking begins at 3 p.m. with DJ Tim from Ready Set Dance entertainment performing from 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Junkyard Groove Chicago performing from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. and Gina Glocksen Band closing out the evening's bands from 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Fireworks are set to start just after 9 p.m. at dusk with the National Anthem sung by Rebecca Battista. Bolingbrook Golf Club will also feature food trucks and on-site vendors. Grills, pets and personal fireworks are not permitted. Planning for traffic is recommended. Click here for a parking map.

Hopkins Park in DeKalb County hosts an all-day celebration this Independence Day. Starting bright and early with a run/walk at 8 a.m., the celebration picks up again at 2 p.m. featuring magic shows, games, activities, food vendors, a live band, concert and firework show.

Fireworks are set to start 30 minutes after sundown. A complete schedule can be found with more information here.

Elgin is celebrating this July 4 with a blast from the past thanks to its '90s throwback year. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Slade and concludes at the intersection of Douglas and Highland near City Hall, but it is Festival Park that will turn the celebration back to the '90s. Starting at 5 p.m., the park features concerts from What's Our Age Again, a Blink-182 cover band from the Chicago area; How Rude! 90's Tribute Band; and Larger Than Life: The Ultimate Boyband Tribute for all of the '90's most popular hits.

The park will also include food trucks and drinks, a giant lite-brite wall and fireworks beginning at approximately 9:20 p.m. More information on Elgin's celebration can be found here.

This year marks the 100th celebration of Independence Day in Evanston, and the North Side suburb is celebrating with morning games, a parade, concert, firework show and more. The centennial theme is "Community United Cannot Be Divided." The Evanston Fourth of July Association is a non-profit organization that was formed over 100 years ago to offer a safe and supervised July 4th celebration after a child was injured playing with fireworks.

Morning games as early as 9 a.m. will kick off the July 4 celebration before the "Fun Run" 10 and under race gathers at 12 p.m. ahead of its 12:45 p.m. start time. While morning games are free to enter, race pre-registration costs $10 per child while race-day registration costs $15 per child. Fun Run registration information can be found here with an additional list of morning games and sites.

The award-winning Evanston 4th of July Parade will step off at 2 p.m. from Central Park Avenue headed east on Central Street to Ashland Avenue. The celebration will close out the night with a performance from the Palatine Concert Band from 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. and lakefront fireworks visible from most lakefront locations at approximately 9:30 p.m. More information on the event can be found on the Evanston Fourth of July Association website.

Glen Ellyn's hometown 4th of July parade tradition steps off at 12 p.m. on July 4 with fireworks to follow at dusk. The parade routes down Fawell Boulevard moving eastbound from Lambert Road to Park Boulevard with parking available at the College of DuPage.

This year's theme is "Stars, Stripes and Smiles" and includes MLB player and coach Billy Williams as the 2023 Parade Grand Marshal. More information on the parade and fireworks can be found here.

Fireworks in Chicago's southwest suburb are returning to the Joliet Park District Memorial Stadium for the first time in two years. The park district will open the stadium at 7 p.m. on July 4, with fireworks set to begin around 9:30 p.m.

Attendees are welcome to bring blankets into the stadium, but alcohol, grilling, coolers and chairs are prohibited. The pyrotechnic display will be coordinated with music broadcast on STAR 96.7.

This year marks the 16th annual Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks. Held from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. this July 4 on the grounds just east of Deer Path Middle School, the celebration is set to include musical entertainment with '90s party band Run Forrest Run and classic American rock artist Fletcher Rockwell. Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks are set to begin after 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at the gate, but also online for $30 per resident, $35 per non-resident and free for children under 5. Parking passes are also available for $20 cash the day of the event or $50 on the online presale. More information on tickets and VIP passes can be found on the Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks website.

Naperville Salute is a family-friendly Independence Day celebration centered around appreciation for veterans, active military personnel, first responders and their families. The starts at 3 p.m. on June 30 and lasts through July 3. The event features stage performances from various artists and is held at Rotary Hill located on Aurora Avenue.

Tickets are $5 for Friday and Monday general admission, $15 for Saturday and Sunday admission and free every day for military personnel and veterans. Tickets must be purchased in advance through this link and shown before entry.

Orland Park's Centennial Park will host an evening of celebration this Independence Day with a lawn concert and fireworks show to follow. The Davenport Project will perform from 7:15 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on July 4. Before the choreographed fireworks show, the park will also host a Posting of the Colors and singing of the National anthem to salute men and women in the armed forces.

Attendees are encouraged to pack blankets, lawn chars, snacks and beverages, though concessions, beer and wine will also be available for purchase. Fireworks are set to wrap up by 10:15 p.m. and more information can be found here.

Complete with live bands, food vendors, adult beverages, a carnival, firework show, craft show and more, the Palatine Jaycees Fourth of July Hometown Fest will return for its 66th year. From June 30-July 4, the fest will offer free events for families with a firework show on July 3.

More information on on scheduling can be found here.

Rain or Shine, Peoria will host its 51st annual Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. on July 4. The parade takes off from the corner of Rohmann and Sterling avenues. From there, the parade proceeds south to Moss Avenue, east to Waverly Avenue and then north to Rohmann Avenue again before proceeding right on Sterling Avenue again to the parade's conclusion on Sterling and Heading avenues.

Road closures can be expected from Farmington Road to Alice Avenue along Swords Avenue. Restrooms will be located next to the school, West Peoria City Hall and the former Busey Bank parking lot. A full map of the roughly 1.5 mile parade route can be found here.

Rockford will feature an Independence Day full of activity. July 4 celebrations waste no time kicking off at 7 a.m. with a 5K Classic Run/Walk. Roads are set to close after a short break at 2 p.m. with Gramps with Amps performing at Joe Marino Statue before the parade's start.

The parade takes to the streets at 4:40 p.m. with a motorcycle parade and a Jeep parade to follow 10 minutes later at 4:50 p.m. with the main patriotic parade at 5 p.m. Live entertainment is set to be featured across four different spots downtown from 6 p.m. on. Fireworks will light up the sky from approximately 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m. More information on the July 4 schedule can be found here.

Not only do the Boomers' July 3 and 4 games feature a post-game firework show for Independence Day, but the July 4 game also includes a Spatula giveaway. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Boomers grill spatula thanks to Amazon Fresh when the Schaumburg Boomers take on the Joliet Slammers at Wintrust Field.

The Boomers start at 6:30 p.m. on July 3 and 6:00 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks will take place after both games.