2023 Independence Day: Firework shows across the Chicago area and where to watch

As Independence Day nears closer, here are over 25 places to watch fireworks in the Chicago area surrounding the holiday.

Chicago

Guaranteed Rate Field, following the July 4 Chicago White Sox game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.

Navy Pier, July 5

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Antioch

Tuesday, July 4 at dusk. More information can be found here

Barrington

Sunday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m. More info can be found here

Beecher

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Bensenville Liberty Fest

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Burr Ridge

Monday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Des Plaines

July 2 at 7 p.m. More information can be found here

Downers Grove/Woodridge

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Elgin

July 4 at 9:20 p.m. More information can be found here.

Glenview

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Glencoe

July 3 at 9 p.m. More information can be found here.

Glen Ellyn

July 4 at dusk. More information can be found here.

Lake Forest

July 4 from 5-10 p.m. More information can be found here.

Lemont

July 3 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Libertyville

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Lisle

July 3 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Lombard

July 4 at dusk. More information can be found here.

Mundelein

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Naperville Community

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Taste of Oak Brook

July 3 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Oak Lawn

July 4 at dusk. More information can be found here.

Oswego

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Pingree Grove

July 4 at dusk. More information can be found here.

Romeoville

July 3 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Tinley Park

July 3 at dusk. More information can be found here.

Vernon Hills

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Wheaton

July 3 at 9:00 p.m. More information can be found here.

Wilmette

July 3 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Winnetka

July 4 at 9:20 p.m. More information can be found here.

Warrenville

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.