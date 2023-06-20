2023 Independence Day: Firework shows across the Chicago area and where to watch

As Independence Day nears closer, here are over 25 places to watch fireworks in the Chicago area surrounding the holiday.
Chicago
Guaranteed Rate Field, following the July 4 Chicago White Sox game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
Navy Pier, July 5
Antioch
Tuesday, July 4 at dusk. More information can be found here
Barrington
Sunday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m. More info can be found here
Beecher
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Bensenville Liberty Fest
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Burr Ridge
Monday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Des Plaines
July 2 at 7 p.m. More information can be found here
Downers Grove/Woodridge
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Elgin
July 4 at 9:20 p.m. More information can be found here.
Glenview
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Glencoe
July 3 at 9 p.m. More information can be found here.
Glen Ellyn
July 4 at dusk. More information can be found here.
Lake Forest
July 4 from 5-10 p.m. More information can be found here.
Lemont
July 3 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Libertyville
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Lisle
July 3 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Lombard
July 4 at dusk. More information can be found here.
Mundelein
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Naperville Community
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Taste of Oak Brook
July 3 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Oak Lawn
July 4 at dusk. More information can be found here.
Oswego
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Pingree Grove
July 4 at dusk. More information can be found here.
Romeoville
July 3 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Tinley Park
July 3 at dusk. More information can be found here.
Vernon Hills
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Wheaton
July 3 at 9:00 p.m. More information can be found here.
Wilmette
July 3 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.
Winnetka
July 4 at 9:20 p.m. More information can be found here.
Warrenville
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found here.