Taste of Chicago will return this summer, but not at its usual time

If you're thinking about going to the Taste of Chicago this summer, you'll have to wait a little longer than usual.

The longtime summer festival, which features dishes from dozens of eateries across Chicago, will take place in September, not in early- to mid-July like years past. City officials revealed the scheduled change in March, saying at the time, "moving this iconic event to the tail end of summer will prolong our vibrant festival season and spur additional tourism and economic activity downtown."

While Grant Park will still serve as the site for this year's Taste of Chicago, it'll host another large event during the Fourth of July weekend: NASCAR's first-ever Chicago Street Race.

Multiple aldermen in March told NBC Chicago that the city was looking at possibly moving the Taste of Chicago to Navy Pier, but city officials said at the time that they had yet to finalize plans. This year, the Taste will run from Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 10.

If you're interested in trying some culinary masterpieces, you don't have to wait until then.

The first of four Taste events, the Taste of Chicago Humboldt Park is Saturday, June 24. The Taste of Pullman Park will take place a few weeks later, on Saturday, July 15, followed by Taste of Chicago Marquette Park on Aug. 5.