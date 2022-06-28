Planning Guide: 18 Fourth of July Parades, Events in the Chicago Area

With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, many parades in the Chicago suburbs have been announced in addition to the various fireworks displays.

Find your nearest parade here:

July 2:

Hoffman Estates

A parade at 9 a.m. on July 2 on Illinois Blvd.

Fox Lake

"Celebrate Fox Lake" will host a parade at 11 a.m. on July 2.

Harvey

This year's 4th of July celebration will include a parade at 3 p.m. on July 2.

July 4:

Elgin

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on July 4 at Slade and Douglas Streets and finish in front of Elgin City Hall.

Vernon Hills

The parade begins at 9 a.m. on July 4 at the corner of Deerpath and Atrium Drive.

Yorkville

Officials will hold a celebration and a parade beginning at 9 a.m. on July 4.

Barrington

The downtown parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4, from Barrington High School to the Metra Commuter Lot.

Bensenville

The Independence Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4, starting at the Town Center.

Lisle

A Fourth of July parade is set to start at 10 a.m. on July 4.

Oak Park

The Village of Oak Park will hold a parade at 10 a.m on July 4.

Wheaton

Independence Day celebrations with a downtown parade at 10 a.m. on July 4.

Lincolnshire

The "Red, White, and BOOM!" celebration will have a parade at 11 a.m. on July 4.

Deerfield

The Deerfield Family Days will host a parade at noon on July 4.

Glen Ellyn

The Fourth of July Parade kicks off at noon on July 4.

Palos Heights

A parade will take place at noon on July 4 on Harlem Avenue.

Skokie

The town will hold a downtown parade at noon on July 4.

Spring Grove

An outer space-themed parade at noon on Main Street.

Evanston

The Evanston Fourth of July Association will have a parade at 2 p.m.

