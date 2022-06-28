Planning Guide: 18 Fourth of July Parades, Events in the Chicago Area

With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, many parades in the Chicago suburbs have been announced in addition to the various fireworks displays.
Find your nearest parade here:
July 2:
Hoffman Estates
A parade at 9 a.m. on July 2 on Illinois Blvd.
More information here.
Fox Lake
"Celebrate Fox Lake" will host a parade at 11 a.m. on July 2.
More information here.
Harvey
This year's 4th of July celebration will include a parade at 3 p.m. on July 2.
More information here.
July 4:
Elgin
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on July 4 at Slade and Douglas Streets and finish in front of Elgin City Hall.
More information here.
Vernon Hills
The parade begins at 9 a.m. on July 4 at the corner of Deerpath and Atrium Drive.
More information here.
Yorkville
Officials will hold a celebration and a parade beginning at 9 a.m. on July 4.
More information here.
Barrington
The downtown parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4, from Barrington High School to the Metra Commuter Lot.
More information here.
Bensenville
The Independence Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4, starting at the Town Center.
More information here.
Lisle
A Fourth of July parade is set to start at 10 a.m. on July 4.
More information here.
Oak Park
The Village of Oak Park will hold a parade at 10 a.m on July 4.
More information here.
Wheaton
Independence Day celebrations with a downtown parade at 10 a.m. on July 4.
More information here.
Lincolnshire
The "Red, White, and BOOM!" celebration will have a parade at 11 a.m. on July 4.
More information here.
Deerfield
The Deerfield Family Days will host a parade at noon on July 4.
More information here.
Glen Ellyn
The Fourth of July Parade kicks off at noon on July 4.
More information here.
Palos Heights
A parade will take place at noon on July 4 on Harlem Avenue.
More information here.
Skokie
The town will hold a downtown parade at noon on July 4.
More information here.
Spring Grove
An outer space-themed parade at noon on Main Street.
More information here.
Evanston
The Evanston Fourth of July Association will have a parade at 2 p.m.
More information here.