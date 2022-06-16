Where to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in the Chicago Suburbs

July is just around the corner, and many of Chicago's suburbs will be hosting Fourth of July firework displays and celebrations.
Find where to watch fireworks shows near you in the list below.
Barrington Fireworks
Friday, July 1
Des Plaines Fireworks
Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m.
Romeoville Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Burr Ridge Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Joliet Slammers Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 6:05 p.m.
Lisle Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Lemont Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Wheaton Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 9 p.m.
Taste of Oak Brook
Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Naperville Salute
Monday, July 4
Bensenville LibertyFest
Monday, July 4
Lombard Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Downers Grove/Woodridge Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Oak Park Fireworks
Monday, July 4
Warrenville Fireworks
Monday, July 4
Lake Forest Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m.
Glenview Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
