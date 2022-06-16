Where to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in the Chicago Suburbs

July is just around the corner, and many of Chicago's suburbs will be hosting Fourth of July firework displays and celebrations.

Find where to watch fireworks shows near you in the list below.

Barrington Fireworks

Friday, July 1

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more information click here.

Des Plaines Fireworks

Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

For more information click here.

Romeoville Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Burr Ridge Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Joliet Slammers Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 6:05 p.m.

For more information click here.

Lisle Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Lemont Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Wheaton Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9 p.m.

For more information click here.

Taste of Oak Brook

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Naperville Salute

Monday, July 4

For more information click here.

Bensenville LibertyFest

Monday, July 4

For more information click here.

Lombard Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Downers Grove/Woodridge Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Oak Park Fireworks

Monday, July 4

For more information click here.

Warrenville Fireworks

Monday, July 4

For more information click here.

Lake Forest Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Glenview Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.