Chicago, Illinois leaders condemn Hamas attacks targeting Israel

Illinois government officials on Saturday denounced the unprecedented surprise Hamas attack on Israel that killed hundreds and shocked the country on a major Jewish holiday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, released statements condemning the violence, with Duckworth saying "the world must unequivocally condemn all terrorism."

Israel has since declared war with Hamas, responding with airstrikes vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

Below are statements released by more than 20 government leaders, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the majority of Congress members from Illinois.

I condemn the horrifying attacks on Israel by Hamas and extend my support for those whose families and loved ones have been killed and injured in this terrorist attack today.



In Illinois and across America, the people of Israel are in our prayers. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 7, 2023

My heart goes out to the people of Israel as they face these horrific, unconscionable and ongoing coordinated Hamas attacks and kidnappings on Simchat Torah. The United States stands with Israel and its right to defend itself.



The world must unequivocally condemn all terrorism. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) October 7, 2023

Violence against the innocent is never the answer. The Hamas terrorist attack on Israel is reprehensible. I pray for the peacemakers who can lead the Israelis and the Palestinians away from this death and suffering. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) October 7, 2023

Hamas’ senseless attacks have already killed hundreds of Israeli civilians and prompted a response by Israel that has taken hundreds more Palestinian lives. We need an immediate deescalation and ceasefire to prevent further bloodshed and work towards lasting peace in the region. — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) October 7, 2023

I am committed to solutions that affirm and lift up our shared humanity. To get there, we need an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation. (2/2) — Congresswoman Delia Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) October 7, 2023

I’m closely following the events in Israel and my thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones in the unacceptable attacks on civilians. I unwaveringly maintain Israel’s right to defend itself and condemn Hamas’ cynical exploitation of Palestinian lives for their own ends. — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) October 7, 2023

Israelis shouldn’t have to fear for their lives simply because of where they live. I’m monitoring this situation closely and my heart goes out to all of the victims and their loved ones. We must all stand united and unequivocally condemn this vicious attack carried out by Hamas. — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) October 7, 2023

We send our condolences to the families of those killed, our prayers to the hundreds wounded. Hamas started this war, Israel, with the full support of its allies, can and will defend her people, their communities and the country. — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) October 7, 2023

I am appalled by the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. The U.S. stands with the people of Israel, and we condemn this senseless violence.



I’m keeping the loved ones of the victims and the entire Israeli community in my thoughts. — Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) October 7, 2023

President Trump was signing the historic Abraham Accords Middle East peace agreements almost exactly 3 years ago. Now, under Biden, we have more WAR.



Please join me in praying for Israel, and a return to the peace we had so recently under President Trump! pic.twitter.com/zk0X9OvuMs — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) October 7, 2023

I strongly condemn the unprovoked attacks launched by Hamas that have killed 40 Israeli citizens and injured hundreds more. My thoughts and prayers are with the Israeli people. https://t.co/batvvcjwZX — Rep. Nikki Budzinski (@RepNikkiB) October 7, 2023

I am horrified to learn of the attack on Israel today. It’s even more personal because I was honored to be a part of a Congressional delegation to Israel just weeks ago.



I am thinking of the kind people of the village of Kfar Aza. Friends tell me that some families were taken… — Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) October 7, 2023

I am horrified by acts of violence and attacks on civilians in Israel today, and I strongly condemn these terrorist acts. My prayers are with the people of Israel and the families whose loved ones have been lost or wounded today. — Rep. Lauren Underwood (@RepUnderwood) October 7, 2023

My prayers are with the people of Israel as they face unprovoked attacks from Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists.



These terror attacks must be strongly condemned. Israel has every right to defend itself and America must continue to support one of our strongest allies. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 — Darin LaHood (@RepLaHood) October 7, 2023

