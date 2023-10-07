Illinois

Chicago, Illinois leaders condemn Hamas attacks targeting Israel

Israel has since declared war against Hamas, responding with airstrikes vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

Illinois government officials on Saturday denounced the unprecedented surprise Hamas attack on Israel that killed hundreds and shocked the country on a major Jewish holiday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, released statements condemning the violence, with Duckworth saying "the world must unequivocally condemn all terrorism."

Below are statements released by more than 20 government leaders, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the majority of Congress members from Illinois.

