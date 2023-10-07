Chicago, Illinois leaders condemn Hamas attacks targeting Israel

Illinois government officials on Saturday denounced the unprecedented surprise Hamas attack on Israel that killed hundreds and shocked the country on a major Jewish holiday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, released statements condemning the violence, with Duckworth saying "the world must unequivocally condemn all terrorism."
Israel has since declared war with Hamas, responding with airstrikes vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”
Below are statements released by more than 20 government leaders, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the majority of Congress members from Illinois.
Associated Press/NBC Chicago