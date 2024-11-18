Chicago holiday traditions planned this week: Christkindlmarket, tree lighting and more

It will start to look a lot more like Christmas across Chicago in the coming days.

Several favorite traditions will return this week as the holiday season kicks into full swing, from the Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza to The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and the city's official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

Thinking about attending any of the above?

Here's everything you need to know to get prepared:

Christkindlmarket opens

The popular German-style Christmas market takes place Friday through Dec. 24, with locations at Daley Plaza and RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

Admission is free. Food, drinks, gifts and other items at the market are available for purchase.

"The smell of roasted nuts, fresh pretzels, bratwurst and hot spiced wine, the sound of festive music, and the glimmer of sparkling Christmas ornaments, all in a cozy atmosphere – a visit to the market takes all your senses on a journey," the Christkindlmarket website said. "Visitors can explore vendor products from around the world, participate in special events, and enjoy the unique shopping experience."

A number of souvenir mugs are available at both locations, organizers said: A ceramic, Nutcracker-themed beer stein, a fan-favorite boot shaped mug, and a Nutcracker-shaped mug. Christkindlmarket-themed ornaments will also be available for purchase, the site said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Hours and dates of operation at each location may vary. More information can be found here.

Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting

Chicago's official Christmas tree, a 53-foot Colorado Blue Spruce donated by the Holden-Shaddick family of Logan Square, will be lit on Friday evening.

Friday's ceremony at Millennium Park is slated to begin at 6 p.m., with the pre-show planned at 5 p.m. with The tree will shine brightly near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street through Jan. 8, according to the city's website.

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

The largest nighttime parade in the U.S., the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is billed as an exciting and joy-filled holiday celebration. Led by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the parade features marching bands from across the country, musical celebrities, Santa Claus, The Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular and one million lights illuminating the Magnificent Mile's 200+ trees, according to its website.

The parade, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, steps off at Oak Street and ends at Wacker Drive, ending with The Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular over the Chicago River.