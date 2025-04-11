Inter Miami resumes MLS play this weekend at Chicago's Soldier Field, but will Lionel Messi be in the lineup?

Chicago Fire Head Coach Gregg Berhalter thinks so.

"I expect Messi to be fully playing," Berhalter said. "He's a guy that wants to compete. He has done well at Soldier Field. Soldier Field's a great stadium, iconic stadium ...guys like that, you know, they play in games. That's what they do."

Messi has had at least one goal in all MLS matches in which he has appeared this season for Inter Miami.

Last weekend, he scored his 40th goal across all competitions since joining Inter Miami, extending his franchise record. On Wednesday, that number climbed to 42.

Messi's return to Chicago comes as the city prepares for a new interactive exhibit set to debut, marking the start of a "world tour." The exhibit promises "a unique interactive experience where football fans' dreams come true."

The Chicago Fire earlier this week put out a call for fans to "show up and make Soldier a sea of red."