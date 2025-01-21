Some people in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood are mobilizing ahead of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans.

Neighborhood groups say they are standing in solidarity with the undocumented community by providing resources and assistance as they prepare for possible raids in Chicago.

"The community is on high alert, but everybody is worried for their families or their relatives, who are undocumented," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council.

Since Monday morning, Enriquez said the council has been out canvassing and educating people about their rights and what to do if they encounter immigration agents at their home or workplace.

"They have the right to speak to an attorney," said Enriquez. "We're passing out information of attorneys that are willing to do pro bono work. Thank God that we have found attorneys that are willing to help our community."

A small group protested Tuesday afternoon in the heart of Little Village standing in solidarity with those who could be affected. A report from the Little Village Economic and Public Health Analysis found an estimated 25% of people who live in Little Village are undocumented.

The council president said he is trying to ease fears and concerns along their commercial corridor and described it as a ghost town Tuesday.

"The cold is part," Enriquez said, referring to frigid Chicago temperatures, "but the majority is a little bit of fear. Our street vendors are not out today or yesterday, we're seeing people not shopping and this affects the businesses."

According to the Little Village Chamber of Commerce, there are more than 1,000 businesses along the corridor on 26th Street, and it's believed to be the second largest commercial corridor in Chicago after Michigan Avenue.

The chamber's executive director told NBC Chicago some businesses have opted to close this week due to the fear and uncertainty.

"I think if the raids do happen here, it's going to remain very quiet," said Executive Director Jennifer Aguilar. “Foot traffic is going to go down, the vibrancy, the street vendors that we see here are going to diminish. I think it’s going to really affect the whole cultural aspect of the community."

President Trump has said he wants to deport undocumented immigrants who have criminal records, but some people living and working in the community fear that others could be at risk.

Meanwhile, Aguilar said the chamber is doing their part to make sure businesses are prepared.

"The best that we could do is give this information that's very important about know your rights, but there's not much really more that can be done at least from our end," she said.