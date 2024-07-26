Full list of Chicago free museum days for August 2024

This summer, Chicago museums have provided city-goers opportunities to visit for free on certain days, and it's not stopping any time soon.

Attractions such as Shedd Aquarium, the Field Museum and more continue to offer free visits throughout the month of August. Also good to remember: The Lincoln Park Zoo is always free.

Here is a full list of the free days in August:

Art Institute of Chicago

Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Sept. 26.

Admission is always free for Illinois Pre-K to 12 teachers, teaching artists working in schools, kids under 14, Chicago teens and active-duty members.

Art-lovers can reserve their tickets for free, according to the Art Institute.

Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium allows Illinois residents to visit the museum for free every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Interested parties must reserve tickets in advance.

The museum said admission is always free for Illinois teachers.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Located in the Chicago suburb of Glencoe, the Chicago Botanic Garden will offer two free days of admission in August, on Aug. 6 and Aug. 8. For the rest of the year, select dates will be offered for free admission as well. More information can be found here.

Chicago History Museum

The Chicago History Museum has one day of free admission for residents in August. On Aug. 28, head to the museum to see all of the historic exhibits the museum has to offer.

According to officials, the museum is always free admission for active duty Chicago police and firefighters, as well as for Illinois teachers, residents under 18 and all children under 12.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Although pre-booking tickets is always required, the museum offers free admission every Wednesday.

Field Museum

A press release from the museum stated that admission to the museum will be free every Wednesday throughout 2024 for Illinois residents.

To visit for free, individuals must provide proof of residency. Tickets are not able to be purchased online, they are only available on site.

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Free entry for Illinois residents will be available on Aug. 19, 20, 26 and 27. A full list of free dates for the coming months can be found here. Reserving tickets in advance is available.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Illinois residents can visit the Museum of Contemporary Art for free every Tuesday. The museum is always free for visitors under the age of 18. The museum also has a pay-what-you-can policy.

Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium offers free admission Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27. For ticket reservations made online, there is a $5 convenience fee. For ticket reservations made over the phone, there is no fee.

More information can be found here.