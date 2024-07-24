Chicago suburb ranks among Fortune's '50 Best Places to Live for Families'

Multiple Midwestern towns, including one in Illinois, just ranked among Fortune's "50 Best Places to Live for Families" report for 2024.

The report, released Tuesday, reviewed more than 2,000 cities nationwide and analyzed approximately 200 data categories across five main themes: education, resources for aging adults, general wellness, financial health and livability.

The report also eliminated areas with home sale prices that were more than twice as high as the state median, editors said, to ensure affordability.

The results span the country. Several of the top spots have a small-town appeal, with fewer than 30,000 residents, editors said.

While the No. 1 spot on the list belongs to Silver Spring, Maryland, the Midwest makes its first appearance at No. 4, where Ann Arbor, Michigan is ranked.

"Ann Arbor is more than just a college town," the entry reads. "It boasts a lively downtown for families, with plenty of events and places to explore," noting the town's farmers markets, hundreds of restaurants, walkability scores and more.

"Outside of downtown life, Ann Arbor has earned the nickname 'Tree Town' for its bountiful green spaces," the entry continued, calling out Ann Arbor's 162 parks across the city, Huron River and Waterloo Recreation Area.

According to the report, the median sale price for a single family home in Ann Arbor was $485,792, with a median household income of $95,884.

The western suburb of West Chicago, in DuPage County, makes the report at No. 20, coming in behind Middleton, Wisconsin at No. 18, and Westfield, Indiana at No. 19.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"West Chicago sits exactly where it sounds—west of Chicago—32 miles from downtown to be exact," the town's entry reads. "With above-average public schools, many restaurants, and a suburban feel, it’s a prime choice for families who don’t want to be in the center of Chicago itself."

The report also boasted West Chicago's many parks, festivals, and rich history as the first Illinois community to be established by the railroads.

According to the report, the median home sale price for West Chicago was $347, 457 with a median household income of $100,498.

Below are the top 20 towns that landed on Forbes' list of 50:

Silver Spring, Marland Upper Merion, Pennsylvania Chantilly, Virginia Ann Arbor, Michigan Mason, Ohio Franklin, Tennessee Lafayette, Colorado Overland Park, Kansas Morristown, New Jersey Portsmouth, New Hampshire Somerville, Massachusetts Woodbury, Minnesota Frisco, Texas San Jose, California North Hempstead, New York Bethany, Orgeon South Portland, Maine Middletown, Wisconsin Westfield, Indiana West Chicago, Illinois

The full list of 50 can be found here.