Chicago Forecast: Warm, sunny day ahead of possible showers Sunday

Another pleasant day is likely in store for the Chicago area, on the heels of a beautiful finish to the week in the region.

Temperatures in the mid-morning hours Saturday begin in the low 70s, with temperatures quickly rising into the mid-afternoon.

Cloud cover is expected to be minimal for much of Saturday, with only a slight breeze of five to 10 miles per hour from the south-southeast.

While a typical mid-summer day is in store on Saturday, showers are likely to return to the area as soon as Sunday, with overcast skies and slightly cooler temperatures anticipated.

From there, a chance of thunderstorms lingers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with a higher possibility of scattered storms impacting the area later on in the week.

Though much of Saturday will be clear, clouds will increase by the overnight hours, with a chance of showers beginning at around 2 a.m. Monday morning.