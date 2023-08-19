Chicago forecast: Seasonal temperatures ahead of heat wave

After a very comfortable late-summer Friday for the Chicago area, temperatures warm up a bit on Saturday ahead of oppressive heat that is expected to impact the region Sunday and again from Tuesday to Thursday.

The mid-morning hours on Saturday begin with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Warmer conditions are expected as the day goes on, with readings anticipated to climb into the mid 80s for much of the region by the late afternoon, when some of the cloud cover may dissipate as well.

From there, temperatures will descend back into the low 70s, where overnight lows are expected before extreme heat moves into the region on Sunday.

In areas away from the lakefront, Sunday's heat could bring heat indices into the 100s, with temperatures in the 90s anticipated for many in the Chicago area.

[5:45 AM 8/19] A bit warmer today, but notably more humid tomorrow/Sunday away from the lake where a Heat Advisory is in effect. After a brief respite on Monday, a prolonged stretch of dangerous heat/humidity builds Tuesday through Thursday. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/f3lqCxOvLi — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 19, 2023

Though the heat and humidity that poses a threat on Sunday is likely to subside on Monday thanks to a cold front, the balmy temperatures will return from Tuesday to Thursday, when highs in the low-to-mid 90s are expected each day.

Those attending this weekend's Chicago Air and Water Show are likely in for a typical summer day on Saturday, with those attending Sunday's events advised to take precautions such as staying in shade and remaining hydrated.

Following the extreme heat next week, the next possibility for rain comes on next Friday, when isolated storms may impact the region.