Chicago forecast: One more dry, warm day before rounds of showers, dip in temperatures

Wednesday's weather in the Chicago area will stay mostly warm and dry, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, but an unsettled weather pattern looms as another round of showers is on the way and so is a dip in temperatures.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Wednesday morning starts out with sunshine, but clouds will increase as the day goes on. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 60s, Roman said, though a breeze will keep lakefront temperatures in the 50s.

By 7 p.m., showers are expected to develop to the south, bringing some heavy downpours at times. By midnight, those showers are expected to continue and lift upward, lasting through the Thursday morning commute and into the afternoon.

"Thursday, plan for a rainy and windy day," Roman said. "We're really just going to see this system provide us with rain on-and-off Thursday morning through afternoon."

According to the National Weather Service, winds Thursday could gust as high as 40 miles per hour at times. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the mid 50s.

Most areas are expected to see showers through 1 p.m., Thursday, Roman said. Scattered showers will continue to pinwheel into Thursday night and even into early Friday morning, Roman added.

By Friday afternoon, those showers are expected to come to an end.

"Expect a lot of rain to move in over the next 24-36 hours," Roman said, noting that as much as 1-2 inches of rain could fall in total, with potentially higher amounts in Northwest Indiana.

Temperatures Friday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

By the weekend dry, sunny and warmer conditions were expected to return, Roman said.