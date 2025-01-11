Chicago Weather

Chicago Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies, dry conditions with chilly temperatures

By NBC Chicago Staff

Winter in Chicago

After a snowy Friday that saw much of the Chicago area receive measurable snowfall, the region is in for a gloomy and likely dry start to the weekend before another chance of snow approaches.

Snow remains on the ground Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 20s with mostly cloudy skies, though some parts of the area are seeing a mix of clouds and sunshine to begin the day.

Cloud cover will pick up across the area by the mid-to-late afternoon, when temperatures are expected to hit their daily high, approaching 30 degrees.

A slight breeze will make things feel a bit colder outdoors, with west-southwest winds at five to 10 miles per hour throughout Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-20s in the overnight hours as another chance of snow showers approaches the area heading into Sunday.

Snow is likely to begin in parts of the area by around 5 a.m., with showers continuing into the early afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be right around freezing as light snow likely brings accumulations of less than one inch to parts of the area before the system dissipates.

While sunshine and dry conditions are on the other side of Sunday's snow, it also comes with brutally cold temperatures.

Lows are forecasted to drop into the low single-digits for Monday and Tuesday, with highs only in the mid-teens for Tuesday before slightly warmer temperatures and cloud cover reach the area mid-week.

It won't be much of a warm-up though, with temperatures well below freezing forecasted once again for next weekend.

