You may assume if you buy a child's product from a store shelf it's going to be safe. But NBC 5 Responds found that's not always the case.

NBC Chicago started looking into this topic when a member of our consumer investigative team, NBC 5 Responds, noticed an item on the shelf of a Wilmette Walgreens store. Gerber's Sooth ‘N Chew Teething Sticks were voluntarily recalled by Gerber in January, because the company says, they pose a choking risk. But the teething sticks were still available for sale in Walgreens' baby section in March.

NBC 5 Responds bought the last box of the teething sticks and reported the issue to Walgreens Management. NBC Chicago also found the item for sale online at Jewel Osco grocery stores.

Walgreens told NBC 5 Responds it works with suppliers and distribution centers to collect recalled products from stores and consumers, and it's reviewing the process with store staff to ensure no recalled items are mistakenly purchased.

Jewel Osco said it removed the voluntarily recalled products from its website after NBC 5 Responds brought this to its attention.

It’s Illegal to Sell Recalled Items

Gabe Knight, a senior policy analyst at Consumer Reports, says it's illegal for a company to sell a recalled product.

Knight explained it falls on product manufacturers to report recalls to retailers. Then, the retailer must act immediately to remove the recalled item before a consumer can buy it.

Online, it's even easier to come across recalled children's products. Making matters worse, you may not realize a product was recalled in the first place. Knight explained that it's a cumbersome and expensive process for the Consumer Product Safety Commission to force a company to conduct a recall.

"Usually, it's a voluntary process," said Knight.

If a company doesn't issue a voluntary recall, the CPSC will issue a public safety warning. However, the product will still likely be available to the public.

NBC 5 Responds Gets Recalled Toys Removed from Online Marketplaces

NBC5 Responds found a sensory board for babies and toddlers available for sale online. The CPSC said the board could pose a choking hazard for small children.

The Vietnamese toy manufacturer never responded to the agency's request to issue a voluntary recall, prompting the CPSC to issue a public safety warning in October. But in May, NBC 5 Responds found the toy still for sale on Amazon.

When we brought this to Amazon's attention, Amazon told NBC Chicago it was never contacted about the dangerous toy and said it took down the listing after we brought this to its attention.

Why Do Recalled Items Keep Appearing in Stores and Online?

Our partners at Consumer Reports believe recalled toys and foods keep popping up in stores and online marketplaces because of the seemingly small civil penalties the CPSC is allowed to levy on companies.

Each violation could cost a company up to $100,000, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. But Consumer Reports says that's not always enough to force compliance.

Protecting Your Children

As a parent, you can protect your child from recalled items by bookmarking the recall sections of the FDA and CPSC websites.

Periodically check them to make sure none of the items you have in your home are added to the list.

If you're gifted any second-hand items for your baby, make sure you see if those items have ever been recalled as well.