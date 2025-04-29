Months after discount furniture retailer Big Lots announced it was closing all remaining stores following a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, the new owner of the company released an update: more than 100 stores would reopen.

Beginning in May of 2025, Big Lots will reopen 132 stores, a release from the store's new owners Variety Wholesalers said. The news also follows recent reports that some stores were also set to reopen this month.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We’re excited to bring an additional 132 Big Lots! locations back to life in May,” Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers said in the release. “The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive."

The stores will reopen in two phases, the release said, with some stores reopening on May 1. Others would reopen May 15, the release said.

Variety Wholesalers said the stores reopening will be in "diverse markets," ranging from metropolitan areas to small towns, with offerings for a "wide range of customers." Grand opening celebrations are planned for the fall, the new owner said.

Where are Big Lots stores reopening?

According to the release, Big Lots stores are set to reopen across numerous cities in 14 states. While some of the stores on the list are in the Midwest, none are currently slated for Illinois, the release said.

Alabama: Athens, Decatur, Dothan, Guntersville, Jasper, Mobile, Northport

Florida: Crystal River, Jacksonville, Marianna, Ormond Beach, Panama City

Georgia: Augusta, Brunswick, Buford, Cornelia, Dallas, Fort Oglethorpe, Marietta, Smyrna, Valdosta, Vidalia, Waycross

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Indiana: Jasper

Kentucky: Campbellsville, Danville, Elizabethtown, Glasgow, Hazard, London, Middlesboro, Richmond, Somerset

Michigan: Burton, Flint, Port Huron, Shelby Township, Southgate

Mississippi: Southhaven

North Carolina: Belmont, Burlington, Clemmons, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Elkin, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Hickory, Kinston, Lexington, Lincolnton, Mocksville, Mooresville, Mount Airy, Newton, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Selma, Shelby, Southport, Statesville, Wake Forest, Wilkesboro, Wilson

Ohio: Alliance, Boardman, Bridgeport, Columbus, Elyria, Fremont, Grove City, Kettering, Lancaster, New Philadelphia, Reynoldsburg, Toledo, Warren, Wintersville

Pennsylvania: Bloomsburg, Camp Hill, Cleona, Du Bois, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg, Erie, Eynon, Franklin, Lehighton, Lewisburg, Meadville, New Castle

South Carolina: Easley, Greenwood, Lexington, Rock Hill, Seneca, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, West Columbia

Tennessee: Alcoa, Cleveland, Greeneville, Jefferson City, Johnson City, Knoxville, Morristown, Murfreesboro, Rogersville, Sevierville

Virginia: Chesapeake, Chester, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Martinsville, North Chesterfield, North Prince George, Waynesboro, Winchester, Yorktown

West Virginia: Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Elkins, Fairmont, Martinsburg, Oak Hill, Princeton

According to the release, Variety Wholesales operates more than 400 stores across 18 stores, including roses Discount Stores, Roses Express and Maxway.