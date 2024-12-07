Chicago Forecast: Milder temperatures, breezy conditions with partly cloudy skies

After a blisteringly cold week across the Chicago area, some reprieve is in store for this weekend, with high temperatures rising well above freezing alongside more windy conditions.

Temperatures remain in the mid-to-upper 20s in the mid-morning hours across the region, with partly cloudy skies that are likely to stick around all day.

The mercury will rise quite a bit as the day goes on, with temperatures likely reaching the low 40s by the mid-afternoon.

While warmer temperatures are anticipated Saturday, those spending time outdoors should still be aware of gusty winds, with 15 to 25 mile per hour winds expected from the southwest.

Temperatures will then begin to decrease, but not to the levels Chicago-area residents have seen for much of the week, with overnight lows dropping into the mid 30s.

Even milder temperatures are on the way for Sunday and Monday, with highs possibly reaching the low 50s on Monday.

Skies are likely to clear a bit for Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s with milder winds, at five to 10 miles per hour from the south-southwest.

Some cloud cover will return for the start of next week, which will feature the week's warmest days with highs in the low 50s before cooler temperatures return to the region.

Highs are forecasted to drop back into the 20s by the middle of next week before a rebound into the low 40s that's expected by next weekend.