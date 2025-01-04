Chicago Forecast: Frigid temperatures persist to start weekend

A blisteringly-cold start to the weekend is in store for the Chicago area, with not much reprieve on the way as parts of Illinois prepare for a snowstorm to close out the weekend.

As for the majority of the Chicago area however, extremely cold and dry conditions are anticipated Saturday, with mid-morning temperatures only in the low single digits.

While mostly sunny skies are likely to stick around for much of the daytime on Saturday, highs are only expected to reach the low 20s.

Low temperatures overnight will drop back into the teens before another cold day on Sunday, this time with overcast skies expected to dominate for much of the day.

Those spending time outdoors on Saturday should also prepare for windy conditions, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible.

Highs on Sunday are still only forecasted to reach the mid 20s, with the possibility of some snow showers developing in the region Sunday evening into Monday morning.

That possible snowfall on Monday is different from a massive snowstorm that is expected to upend the Central Plains, including parts of downstate Illinois, earlier in the weekend.

That system will stretch from Kansas to Maryland, with accumulations up to a foot of snow in parts of west-central Illinois possible.

As for the Chicago area, the cold temperatures stick around after the snow tapers off on Monday, with dry conditions and highs in the 20s throughout much of next week.