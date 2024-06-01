Chicago Forecast: Cloudy skies, steady rainfall expected throughout Saturday

After a summer-like Friday with sunny skies and warm temperatures likely made Chicago-area residents feel excited about the start of meteorological summer, Saturday's conditions will likely be a far cry from yesterday's sunshine.

Saturday's high temperature is actually being reached in the morning hours, with highs peaking in the upper 60s ahead of rainfall that's expected to move in by the late morning.

Though precipitation is likely to begin in parts of the region as early as 9 a.m., consistent rainfall is expected from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with lingering scattered showers possible in the following hours.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 60s during much of Saturday's rainfall.

While rainy conditions are expected all day, strong winds are not anticipated during Saturday's rainfall, with southeast winds at five to 10 miles per hour forecasted.

Much of the Chicago area should expect to see around half an inch of rain Saturday, though the soggy start to the weekend will meet a reprieve with a dry Sunday.

Sunday will feel much more similar to Friday, with highs in the upper 70s alongside partly cloudy skies and a light breeze of five to 10 miles per hour.

The precipitation won't stay away for long however, with the Chicago area in for a relatively wet start to June.

After cloudy skies are expected to start off the day on Monday, scattered thunderstorms could impact the area in the afternoon and evening as highs climb back into the 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible on Tuesday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds forecasted with highs possibly reaching the mid 80s.

After some possible morning showers on Wednesday, the region should see a dry finish to the week with high temperatures falling back down into the 70s.