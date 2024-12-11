Chicago elementary school students treated to presents, pizza for holidays

Students at Ronald E. McNair Elementary School were treated to much more than an average Tuesday, being treated to pizza and presents in celebrations of the holidays.

In an event organized by the Daisie Foundation, students were given the surprise of the season as a wagon full of gifts was rolled into the school.

“At the end of the day, it’s really about the kids. Anything we can do, you can sign me up. I’ll work overtime,” 15th District CPD Commander Carlin Morse said.

Morse nominated the school for the event, being familiar with the needs of the community in the holiday season.

“Receiving gifts and attention goes a long way,” Morse said. “And it really helps affirm that working together, we can help to address some of the issues in the community.”

The yearly event comes together thanks to the Daisie Foundation's partnership with corporate sponsors, which surprises thousands of children in the holiday season.

“If no one else remembers them for Christmas, our schools, the Daisie Foundation and our incredibly generous partners have done so,” Julie Hightower, the Executive Board President for the foundation said.

The holiday event also left school leadership surprised.

“Oh, my goodness, my heart is so warmed right now,” principal Benetrice Whitfield said. “It is exciting to have people come in and haven’t gotten forgotten about our babies.”

After presents and a visit from Santa, the entire school was treated to a pizza party.

“You know, times are hard right now, so they are going home with at least three gifts in their hands today,” Whitfield said. “It is exciting.”