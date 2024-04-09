An iconic tradition that signals the start of summer in Chicago is coming up.

Chicago's Buckingham Fountain, in Grant Park, will turn on for the 2024 season May 11, a post from ComEd said. According to the post, the utility company will partner with the Chicago Park District to officially "switch" the fountain on as part of its "Switch on Summer" event, which takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Chicago Park District did not immediately return NBC Chicago's request for comment.

Once turned on, the fountain, located at 301 S. Columbus Drive, is open to visitors daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. It's expected to remain open through October.

According to the park district, the fountain is one of the largest in the world.

"While in operation, the Fountain produces a major water display for 20 minutes every hour," a post from the Park District said. "During the major display, a center jet shoots water to a height of 150 feet into the air. Major displays begin daily at 9:00 a.m. and continue thereafter, every hour on the hour."

According to organizers, a light and music display accompanies the water display, beginning at dusk every hour on the hour for 20 minutes

"After the last on-the-hour display takes place at 10 p.m., the final display of the day begins at 10:35 p.m.," the park district said.

The fountain shuts down just after the last display, around 10:55 p.m., the park district added.