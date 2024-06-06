Festivals in Chicago this weekend: Chicago Blues Fest, Puerto Rican fest and more

The summer festival season in Chicago is upon us, and this weekend is no exception. From blues to art, the next few days will have something for everyone to enjoy.

Chicago Blues Festival

The Chicago Blues Festival kicks off its 40th anniversary run starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ramova Theatre with performances from Shemekia Copeland and Ronnie Baker Brooks.

Entry is free and will be on a first-come first-serve basis. The event is 18+, but minors accompanied by their guardians are permitted entry.

Starting Friday, and continuing through Sunday, the event moves to Millennium Park, where three stages will be set up to host over 35 performances featuring over 250 artists throughout the course of the weekend, according to the city of Chicago website. The three stages include the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, the Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage, and the Rosa’s Lounge stage.

The festival will conclude with a performance from Chicago-born blues legend Buddy Guy, as part of the “Damn Right Farewell” tour, at 7:45 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.

Other artists include Grammy-nominated band Southern Avenue, and “The Mississippi Blues Child,” Mr. Sipp.

Find the full list of performances on each stage on the city of Chicago website.

Puerto Rican Fest

Chicago’s annual Puerto Rican Fest will also take place this weekend, beginning Thursday and ending Sunday. The festival is in Humboldt Park, the neighborhood with the highest Puerto Rican population in the city, according to the festival website.

Thursday is a free admission “community day,” featuring arts, carnival, music, dancing, and appearances from Boricua influencers Dean Huertas and Funky Bacalao.

“Freestyle Friday” will include events such as giveaways and paint and sip, plus opportunities to shop from a variety of vendors. There will be an old school music party in the park from 4-10 p.m., with general entry tickets starting at $15 and VIP tickets starting at $55.

Saturday is the people’s parade down Division Street, with live music in the park during and after. Tickets are $10, and tickets to the 21+ VIP Lounge are $55.

Sunday features Día de la Salsa live music and presentations from musical styles bomba and plena.

For more information about Puerto Rican fest, visit their website.

Wells Street Art Festival

The Wells Street Art Festival is back for its 49th year, showcasing a variety from art over the span of two days. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, art lovers can stroll through the festival on Wells Street from North Avenue to Division Street.

The festival also has both a main stage and a community stage, spread out throughout the area with performances lined up throughout the day.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

For the full list of artists and musical guests, visit the Wells Street Art Festival website.

Midsommar Fest

Midsommar Fest is back in Chicago for a 58th year, taking place from Friday to Sunday to celebrate the Swedish summer tradition of Midsommar with a combination of performers, food, artisans, merchants, and other vendors.

Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested, according to the festival’s website.

The festival will be held on Clark Street, from Foster to Gregory, and will feature five different stages where artists will be performing throughout the weekend. The full list of performances, as well as all vendors, can be found on the website.