Chicago-area communities hold 9/11 memorials, remembrance ceremonies

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.

Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Here's a look at some of the local memorials and observances planned across the Chicago area:

Chicago

Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend the Chicago Fire Department 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Engine 42. The event will begin at 7:35 a.m., just minutes before the first attack took place.

Northfield

A community remembrance ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Fire-Rescue Facility located at 1800 Winnetka Road. According to officials, there will be a brief speech following by the tolling of the station bell, "in recognition of the time the South Tower fell in New York.

"The tolling is a sign of honor and respect for the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to save others," organizer said.

Oak Lawn

At 9:11 a.m., a 9/11 memorial event will take place at 9/11 memorial located at Patriot Station.

Malcom X College

A remembrance ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Elgin

The city of Elgin will host its annual "Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony" at 9 a.m. at the Hemmens Cultural Center, located at 45 Symphony Way.