Chicago announces return of New Year's Eve fireworks show to ring in 2025

Chicago's iconic New Year's Eve fireworks show along the city's Riverwalk will return this year to ring in 2025, according to an announcement from the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The show, sponsored by the City of Chicago in partnership with ART on THE MART, is separate from the New Year's Eve fireworks planned for Navy Pier.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Dec., 31, the city's New Year's Eve celebrations will include a custom ART on THE MART projection, the announcement said, leading up to a countdown to midnight. When the clock strikes midnight, the Chicago Riverwalk's fireworks display will launch from a series of six downtown bridges along the Chicago River.

The fireworks show can be best viewed along the Chicago River from Upper Wacker Drive from McClurg Court to Franklin Street, the announcement said, with fireworks set to be launched from the Orleans Street, La Salle Drive, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street and Columbus Drive bridges.

“I’m thrilled we’re able to again bring back Chicago’s fireworks along the river to ring in the New Year,” DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth said in the announcement. “It’s a fantastic spectacle worthy of our great city, and a way to turn the page on 2024 while we look forward to all that 2025 will offer."

The show also comes with a number of traffic impacts and street closures, the announcement said, with the Riverwalk closing beginning at 11 p.m. Dec. 31. A section from Wells Street to Orleans Street will remain open until 12:15 a.m. for spectators, the announcement said.

The following street closures are planned, DCASE said:

Bridges will be closed to traffic and pedestrians at Orleans, La Salle, Clark, Dearborn,

State & Columbus on December 31st from 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

Additional streets and bridges may close as the countdown to midnight draws close, DCASE said.