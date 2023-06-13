MCDONALDS

‘Chemically purple:' Internet provides priceless reactions to Grimace's ‘birthday shake'

Few things divide the internet like a special-edition food item, and a milkshake honoring McDonald’s character Grimace is certainly doing just that.

The shake, which can only be purchased via a “Grimace Birthday Meal” at the restaurant, is now available, and as is to be expected, there are some lovers, and some haters, of the purple treat.

While our NBC 5 team tried the shake on Tuesday, Twitter users came up with their own takes on the concoction.

Tim Agne said that the shake tastes “chemically purple:”

Kendra seemed to be a fan:

Penguin Obscurus disagreed:

DoorDash apparently is requiring users to “enjoy their shakes” when they order via the app, which is delightfully funny.

Lexa asked the hard questions:

Niko perhaps summed it up best:

The “Grimace Birthday Meal” comes with the shake, but also comes with a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. Medium French fries also complete the meal, which is only available for a limited time.

