‘Chemically purple:' Internet provides priceless reactions to Grimace's ‘birthday shake'

Few things divide the internet like a special-edition food item, and a milkshake honoring McDonald’s character Grimace is certainly doing just that.

The shake, which can only be purchased via a “Grimace Birthday Meal” at the restaurant, is now available, and as is to be expected, there are some lovers, and some haters, of the purple treat.

While our NBC 5 team tried the shake on Tuesday, Twitter users came up with their own takes on the concoction.

Tim Agne said that the shake tastes “chemically purple:”

Happy birthday, Grimace. Your long overdue signature shake tastes chemically purple, and I kind of love it. pic.twitter.com/Qg9af6iVVv — Tim Agne (@timagne) June 12, 2023

Kendra seemed to be a fan:

BRO THIS SHAKE IS SO GOOD !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY GRIMACE !!! 💜 pic.twitter.com/5Uuwboka7a — kendra (@delightsuh) June 12, 2023

Penguin Obscurus disagreed:

y'all....the grimace shake from McDonald's is not good 😭 i'm so sad — PenguinObscurus 🐧 VTuber (@PenguinObscurus) June 13, 2023

DoorDash apparently is requiring users to “enjoy their shakes” when they order via the app, which is delightfully funny.

If you order the Grimace Birthday Meal (Big Mac option) from doordash, it is "required" that you enjoy your shake. If you don't, Grimace will personally interrogate you on the matter pic.twitter.com/EdLBsz3fod — 🦀mooch🌲 (@Ruanski) June 13, 2023

Lexa asked the hard questions:

does the shake TASTE like grimace or just purple? like is it grimace flavored? — lexaprofessional (@queasy_f_bby) June 13, 2023

Niko perhaps summed it up best:

trying the grimace shake and i could not tell u what my opinion of it is. not that its an offensive opinion, no, what i mean is that I Don’t Know. i do not know what i think of this. i don’t know if i like it or hate it. i can’t tell — niko (@nikapaprika) June 13, 2023

The “Grimace Birthday Meal” comes with the shake, but also comes with a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. Medium French fries also complete the meal, which is only available for a limited time.