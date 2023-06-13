It's Happy Meal hour somewhere -- and soon, you'll be able to get your hands on two brand new ones, both coming to a McDonald's near you.

Beginning this week, fans of the fast-food chain will have the chance to enjoy some nostalgia, in the form of a special Happy Meal dedicated to a certain purple McDonaldland icon.

Monday, McDonald's launched a new "Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake," which includes a choice of Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium French fry, and McD's first-ever purple shake, "inspired by the iconic color and sweetness of our purple pal," the Chicago-based restaurant said in a release.

“Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald’s...and Grimace’s Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share,” said Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA Tariq Hassan, in a release.

According to officials, the "Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake" will be available at participating restaurants for limited time, while supplies last.

But Grimace isn't the only pillow-shaped item hitting Happy Meals this year.

Jazwares

Beginning in late 2023, McDonald's will start inserting popular plus Squishmallows into Happy Meals across the country.

According to toymaker Jazwares, Happy Meals later this year will feature one of 24 exclusive Squishmallows, with each participating McDonalds location offering between 10 and 12 designs. Additionally, 14 of the Squishmallows will also include a themed digital playlist, which can be accessed via QR code and is meant to "capture the excitement and energy of each Squishmallow's personality."

“This Happy Meal campaign brings the worlds of McDonald’s, Squishmallows and music together to elevate the fan experience and evolve our iconic Happy Meal brand in culture," a statement from Jennifer DelVecchio, Senior Director Global Campaigns and Alliances at McDonald’s said in a release.

According to officials, Squishmallows will be available at participating locations while supplies last. A specific start date was not provided.