New ‘Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake' coming to McDonald's. Here's when you can get yours

For those that have nostalgia-filled memories of crawling through a McDonald's PlayPlace at a birthday party, this next limited-time item at the fast food giant is for you.

Grimace, the purple McDonaldland icon, will have his birthday honored with a limited-time deal starting in just a few days.

Starting June 12, McDonald's will officially launch a "Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake," which includes a choice of Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium French fry, and McD's first-ever purple shake, "inspired by the iconic color and sweetness of our purple pal," the announcement says.

"McDonald’s birthdays give major nostalgia for so many of our fans," the Chicago-based restaurant says, adding that this month Grimace will "finally get his moment in the McD’s birthday spotlight."

“Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald’s...and Grimace’s Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share,” said Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA Tariq Hassan, in a release.

For those curious to learn Grimace's origin story, McDonald's in the announcement reveals that the purple creature hails from "Grimace Island," and comes from a "huge family," including his Grandma Winky, aunts Millie and Tillie and his Uncle O'Grimacey.

"Our timeless bestie has become a fan-favorite known for his signature fuzzy purple look, friendly and playful personality, love for shakes, and of course – ambiguous nature," McDonald's says.

Still, the mystery surrounding the beast -- and what's inside those new purple shakes -- remains.

"What exactly is Grimace?" McDonald's adds. "Perhaps we’ll never know."

According to officials, the "Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake" will be available at participating restaurants nationwide beginning June 12, while supplies last.