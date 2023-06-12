Here's which Squishmallows will be in McDonald's new Happy Meals — and when you can get them

You typically don't want anything inside your Happy Meal to be squishy. But a new toy inside the McDonald's meal may just be the exception to that rule.

According to a press release from toy company Jazwares, Squishmallows, one of the most popular selling toys in the U.S. will soon be inserted into Happy Meals nationwide.

“Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years," Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares, said in the release. "And this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, one of the world’s most trusted and recognized brands.”

According to the toy company, each Happy Meal will feature one of 24 exclusive Squishmallows, with participating McDonalds locations offering between 10 and 12 designs. Additionally, 14 of the Squishmallows will also include a themed digital playlist, which can be accessed via QR code and is meant to "capture the excitement and energy of each Squishmallow's personality."

“This Happy Meal campaign brings the worlds of McDonald’s, Squishmallows and music together to elevate the fan experience and evolve our iconic Happy Meal brand in culture," a statement from Jennifer DelVecchio, Senior Director Global Campaigns and Alliances at McDonald’s said in the release.

According to a Jazwares spokesperson, Squishmallow Happy Meals will be available nationwide in late 2023.

The Squishmallow collaboration comes days after the Chicago-based fast-food chain announced a new "Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake," which includes a choice of Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium French fry, and McD's first-ever purple shake, "inspired by the iconic color and sweetness" of the purple McDonaldland icon.

Here's a first look at some of the Squishmallows that will accompany McDonald's Happy Meals

