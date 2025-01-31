Cast members of ‘Groundhog Day' reunite for Harold Ramis celebration at Navy Pier

In Chicago, Groundhog Day doesn't just come with a spring prediction from Woodstock Willie or Chicago Harry -- it also comes with the honoring of a famous movie, over, and over, and over again.

You may have heard of it: the cult classic movie 1993 Groundhog Day, directed by Chicago native Harold Ramis, starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, was filmed in none other than the suburb of Woodstock, Illinois.

Sunday, on Groundhog Day itself, Harry Caray's Tavern at Navy Pier will honor the movie and late director, with the "2nd annual Harold Ramis Day" and a celebration of the film through themed movie food, movie memorabilia, actor appearances and of course, a groundhog.

Every February, a furry animal tells Americans how long winter will last, but do you know why? NBC Chicago meteorologist Kevin Jeanes explains.

"Harry Caray’s Tavern will transform into a fully immersive Groundhog Day experience, featuring food and beverages inspired by Groundhog Day’s Tip Top Café." a release said. "Several artifacts from Harold’s storied career will be on display, including the Armani coat Bill Murray wore in Groundhog Day, the jumpsuits worn by Harold Ramis and Bill Murray in Ghostbusters, and several of Harold’s leather-bound shooting scripts, including Groundhog Day."

The celebration begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, organizers said, when fan-favorite film character "Ned Ryerson," played by Stephen Tobolowsky will lead a special Groundhog Day ceremony, during which Chicago Harry -- a live groundhog -- will emerge from his tree stump to reveal what the forecast holds.

Upon his emergence, everyone will wait with bated breath to see if Chicago Harry sees his shadow. If he does, legend has it there will be six more weeks of winter. But if not, spring comes early.

"He put up a little bit of a fight last year," said well see if he's feeling frisky this year," Danielle Borisy director of marketing at Harry Caray's told NBC Chicago.

Other special guests from the movie set to attend the event are Peggy Roeder, who plays the piano teacher, and Richard Henzel, who plays the DJ.

More information about the Sunday event can be found here.