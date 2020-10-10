Car Slams Into Church in Chicago's West Humboldt Park Neighborhood, 3 Injured

Three people, including a child, sustained injuries Saturday when a car slammed into a church in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

According to witnesses, a tan sedan crashed into Iglesia El Ultimo Tiempo, which is located in the 4200 block of North Avenue near North Keeler Avenue.

Witnesses told NBC 5 the car was moving fast just moments before the crash, and that the impact could be felt down the block.

"I'm in my store, and all of the sudden, I hear a big boom," Adelmees Quintana, a nearby business owner, recounted.

A man waiting for the bus was struck by the car, according to witnesses. A woman and her young child were also injured.

Witnesses say the woman and child were about to get into a car and leave the area when the sedan jumped the curb.

"It missed them by a few inches," said witness and business owner, Mario Castaneda.

All three victims were transported to Norwegian American Hospital. The adults were reportedly in serious condition while the child was said to be in fair condition.

Following the crash Saturday, witnesses remained concerned about those involved.

"I am hoping and praying that the people got hurt God will be with them," Quintana said.