Car Crashes Into Building in Avondale

Authorities say a car drove into a building on Chicago's Northwest Side early Tuesday.

Fire officials said they received a call at around 4:06 a.m. of a car that had crashed into a building in the 3000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in the city's Avondale neighborhood.

A 21-year-old man refused medical attention at the scene and no injuries were reported. It was not clear if any citations would be issued.

Video of the scene showed that the building housed a clothing store and the crash occurred in the front window, leaving debris scattered on the sidewalk and into the street.

The building department was called to the scene, fire officials said.