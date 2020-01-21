Avondale

Car Crashes Into Building in Avondale

Authorities say a car drove into a building on Chicago's Northwest Side early Tuesday.

Fire officials said they received a call at around 4:06 a.m. of a car that had crashed into a building in the 3000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in the city's Avondale neighborhood.

A 21-year-old man refused medical attention at the scene and no injuries were reported. It was not clear if any citations would be issued.

Local

Montgomery 24 mins ago

SWAT Unit Responds to Incident in Montgomery, Several Streets Closed

skokie 2 hours ago

Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze at Skokie Home

Video of the scene showed that the building housed a clothing store and the crash occurred in the front window, leaving debris scattered on the sidewalk and into the street.

The building department was called to the scene, fire officials said.

This article tagged under:

Avondale
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us