Burglary suspects using stolen vehicles, chains to pull off doors from businesses: Chicago police

Chicago police are investigating a total of 20 crimes in which thieves ripped off doors from businesses using chains and stolen vehicles, entered the establishments and took ATMs, cash registers and merchandise, authorities said Sunday.

The Chicago Police Department issued a community alert regarding a series of burglaries that occurred between Aug. 2 and Sunday morning, primarily on the city's South and Far South sides. In each incident, the suspects gained entry into a business by placing a chain on the front door and using a vehicle to pull the door off. The suspects then went inside and took items such as cash registers, ATMs and tobacco products.

Police are investigating incidents at the following dates, times and locations:

Aug. 2 - 3:55 a.m. - 10600 block of South Torrence Avenue

Aug. 6 - 4:30 a.m. 1900 block of East 95th Street

Aug. 6 - 5:30 a.m. - 12200 block of South Halsted Street

Aug. 6 - 6:04 a.m. - 100 block of East 75th Street

Aug. 9 - 2:44 a.m. - 1800 block of East 87th Street

Aug. 9 - 5:50 a.m. - 11600 block of South Halsted Street

Aug. 9 - 6:35 a.m. - 12200 block of South Michigan Ave

Aug. 10 - 5 a.m. - 800 block of East 87th Street

Aug. 14 - 5:20 a.m. - 400 block of East 83rd Street

Aug. 16 - 6:14 a.m. - 200 block of West 119th Street

Aug. 17 - 5:57 a.m. - 1800 block of West 87th Street

Aug. 21 - 4:47 a.m. - 1800 block of East 87th Street

Aug. 21 - 5:37 a.m. - 800 block of West 119th Street

Aug. 22 - 4 a.m. - 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue

Aug. 22 - 4:45 a.m. - 1100 block of West 95th Street

Aug. 24 - 2:40 a.m. 300 block of East 103rd Street

Aug. 24 - 4:13 a.m. - 1100 block of west 111th Street

Aug. 24 - 5:53 a.m. - 11000 block of South Wentworth Avenue

Aug. 24 - 5:55 a.m. - 300 block of West 119th Street

Aug. 25 - 5:52 a.m. - 400 block of East 75th Street



Four to eight suspects are believed to be responsible for the burglaries, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.