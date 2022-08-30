‘Bulls Fest' Lineup Features Photo Opps With Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry

'Bulls Fest' lineup has player photo opps, musical guests originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are ringing in Labor Day Weekend by hosting the inaugural "Bulls Fest," a two-day event designed to celebrate the organization through sport, art and food.

The lineup for the proceedings, which was released this week, is stacked.

Courtesy of Chicago Bulls 'Bulls Fest' 2022 Lineup

Here are a few highlights attendees can expect, ranging from player meet-and-greets to high-profile concerts:

Bulls players available to meet at 'Bulls Fest'

The Bulls are offering up a handful of notable current players and alumni for photo opportunities throughout the weekend.

In the current players department, Javonte Green (3 p.m. CT) will be available on Saturday, Sept. 3, while Dalen Terry (2:15 p.m. CT) and Ayo Dosunmu (6 p.m. CT) will be available Sunday, Sept. 4.

As for the former players: Will Perdue, Kendall Gill (1:45 p.m. CT) and Ben Gordon (2:15 p.m. CT) will be available Saturday afternoon, while Randy Brown (1 p.m. CT) will be available Sunday).

Executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley will have a photo opp of their own at 4:45 p.m. CT on Saturday.

And Terry, Brown and Gordon will all host clinics for younger players throughout the weekend.

Music Acts

On Saturday night, the Michelob Ultra Beats Stage will feature a number of acts, including popular cover band Sixteen Candles and headliner Da Brat, a rapper born and raised in Chicago.

Chicago native G Herbo will headline Sunday's lineup.

Basketball Activities

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, there will be a widespanning 3-v-3 basketball tournament, with skill levels ranging as high as Elite and a wheelchair basketball bracket.

There will also be 3-point and Slam Dunk contests at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and various clinics throughout both bays.

