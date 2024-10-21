Buffalo Grove

Pedestrian struck, killed in Buffalo Grove; road closures expected to last ‘several hours'

According to officials, the Buffalo Grove Road closure was expected to be in place "for several hours"

Roads were expected to be closed for "several hours" due to a fatal crash investigation involving a pedestrian in suburban Buffalo Grove Monday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m.at the intersection of Buffalo Grove Road and Larraway Drive, Buffalo Grove Police said.

According to Sgt. Meghan Hansen, a gray Toyota sedan struck an adult male pedestrian in the southbound lanes of Buffalo Grove Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead, Hansen said.

The driver, a female, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Hansen added.

At 8:50 a.m. Monday, the Village of Buffalo Grove sent out a traffic alert saying Buffalo Grove Road between Thompson Boulevard and Deerfield Parkway was closed as part of the investigation.

"This closure will be in place for several hours," the alert, posted to Facebook said. "Avoid the area and find alternate routes."

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

