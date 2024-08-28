Bronzeville child care center closes due to lack of teaching staff

The Effie Ellis Early Learning Learning Center in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood held its final graduation in recent weeks, as the facility is closing due to a lack of teaching staff.

The center was originally opened by non-profit organization "Center for New Horizons" in 2008.

Low-income families that met certain requirements could send their children, ranging from 6 weeks to 5 years of age, to the center for free before its closure earlier this month.

According to the non-profit's CEO, staffing has struggled as workers have left the facility for jobs with better wages.

"We have tried to get additional funding so we can have competitive wages. The main issue is, we are competing for staff. And we cannot afford to compete," Center for New Horizons CEO Lakisha McFadden said.

The average national pay for an early childhood teacher in the U.S. is $13.69 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"They could go to McDonald's and make more, some of them are going to Walmart to make more," former teacher Toni Frazier said.

Frazier now works as a family support specialist, and said teachers "need to be paid what they deserve."

Tierra Washington, whose 3-year-old son attended the center since he was just 7 weeks old, said the facility felt like home, and offered pivotal help to her son, who has epilepsy.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Before the facility closed, 13 teachers were employed - 10 found jobs at another site, while three resigned. The students were referred to other schools.

Next week, McFadden will share the facility's story with the Chicago City Council.

"Early childhood education is important, and the teachers need a sustainable wage," McFadden said.