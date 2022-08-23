Boy Who Dropped Hot Dog at White Sox Game Gets Party, Hot Dog-Holding-Tips From Weiner's Circle

Eating a hot dog at a Chicago baseball game is a tradition. Dropping that hot dog mid-bite can be tragic.
So when a red hot slipped right out of a young fan's bun at a recent White Sox Game, one of the city's famous sausage spots stepped in.
As clips of the boy -- identified by Block Club Chicago as four-year-old Matthew Hoobler -- circulated throughout social media, amassing over 2 million views, iconic Chicago hot dog joint The Wiener's Circle pitched the boy and his best buds a consolation gift: all-you-can-eat hot dogs.
Sunday, that offer became a reality.
And, it turns out, according to the hot dog experts at The Wiener's Circle, the best way to hold a hot dog so it doesn't slip away is upside down.
The Wiener's Circle, famous for its rather frank and surly service, has a stand at 2622 N. Clark St. that offers char-dogs, hamburgers and more, as well as the occasional heckling of its customers.