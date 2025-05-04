Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga was forced to leave Sunday’s game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers due to an apparent injury.

Imanaga, who left his last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates with leg cramps, was pitching in the sixth inning when Christian Yelich hit a ground ball. As Imanaga ran to cover first base, he came up noticeably limping and was not able to step on the bag for the force out.

The Cubs’ starter was grabbing the back of his leg after the play and was immediately removed from the game, with Julian Merryweather coming into the contest in relief.

Shota Imanaga left the game after an apparent injury following this play. pic.twitter.com/dZJXzSeEoS — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 4, 2025

The Brewers immediately scored a pair of runs after Imanaga’s departure, taking a lead for the first time in the series.

The Cubs later released an update saying Imanaga had suffered a left hamstring strain. He will be reevaluated on Monday, with a trip to the injured list seeming likely pending results of scans.

We will update this story with details on Imanaga’s injury as they become available.