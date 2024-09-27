Bodycam video released in death of Rhyker Earl, Indiana man who died in handcuffs

Police body camera footage released by authorities in northwest Indiana shows the tense moments leading up to the death of Rhyker Earl, a 26-year-old father who was handcuffed following a medical emergency.

Earl's grandmother called 911 on Sept. 8 when Earl suffered a seizure at his residence in DeMotte, Indiana.

Footage released Friday by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department consisted of three unedited videos from different deputies as well as a fourth video combining footage from three deputies' body cameras, the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post.

Deputies arrived to Earl, who appeared disoriented as he struggled to put a shirt on, talking to paramedics.

Earl, who suffered from epilepsy, had two seizures earlier in the day, his grandmother told police.

As a deputy talks to his grandmother, the 26-year-old appears to stumble while talking to a paramedic.

"Don't fu**ing touch the medic, you're going to the hospital," the deputy then said. "Don't fu**ing hit him, don't fu**ing hit him."

The deputy's camera is covered up as he appears to try and detain Earl, yelling, "Hands behind your back, hands behind your back now..."

The father of two is placed on the ground in the kitchen, in handcuffs, face down.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

He says, "Guys, why are you doing this? Why are you doing this, guys?... Guys, I'm going to die."

Paramedics later check Earl's pulse, realize he doesn't have one and begin compressions.

The sheriff's department body camera released the footage after obtaining permission from the Indiana State Police, which is investigating the circumstances surrounding Earl's death.

"We feel it is critical that our community have as much information as possible and evaluate the incident independently of outside influences," the department said. "By releasing this video, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is not drawing any conclusions about the actions of anyone involved in this incident. The independent investigation will draw those conclusions."

Earl's family has retained prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who in a previous news release demanded the "immediate release" of body camera footage.

"Rhyker Earl’s death should never have happened," Crump said. "His family called for medical help, but instead, they watched in horror as law enforcement escalated the situation and used excessive force."