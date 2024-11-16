Wisconsin

Body of missing Wisconsin man last seen at suburban restaurant discovered by police

By NBC Chicago Staff

The body of a missing Wisconsin man who was last seen at a work dinner in suburban Crystal Lake Wednesday evening was discovered by authorities Saturday, according to police.

Ben Oberto, of New Berlin, Wisconsin, was found dead inside his vehicle in Rosemont, partially submerged in a creek at the bottom of an embankment at the curve of the Interstate 90 eastbound ramp to northbound Interstate 294, according to Illinois State Police.

Oberto was 45 years old, and lived with his wife and 3-year-old son.

The beloved father disappeared after traveling to Crystal Lake on Wednesday for a work dinner, held at 1776 Restaurant.

Surveillance video from the establishment shows Oberto left the restaurant at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday, with his vehicle leaving the parking lot at 9:02 p.m.

According to information acquired by Oberto's family from police, he then took Interstate 90 towards his home and made a phone call at 9:14 p.m. to an individual who did not answer.

Oberto then made a one-minute phone call to a colleague at 9:26 p.m., paying his last I-Pass toll at Plaza 9 - Elgin, heading east on I-90, where Oberto's phone was last pinged on the Verizon network at 9:47 p.m. in Rosemont.

According to Oberto's family, police confirmed that Oberto never got on any flights nor entered O'Hare International Airport. A search of the nearby area, businesses, hotels, hospitals and morgues yielded no results.

"Ben was not just my husband; he was a loving father, a cherished son, a caring brother, and a true friend to so many. His vibrant spirit, loving heart, and unmatched generosity left an indelible mark on every life he touched," Oberto's wife said in a Facebook post.

A death investigation from Illinois State Police is underway.

