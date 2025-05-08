1st day of Real ID enforcement proceeds with few hiccups at O'Hare International Airport

After weeks of long lines at DMV offices across Illinois and the rest of the country, Real ID requirements are officially in effect at airports beginning Wednesday.

Travelers are now required to have Real ID-compliant identification to board domestic flights, with passports and passport cards also valid.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

However, those still without a Real ID remain able to board domestic flights - for now.

For those who are non-compliant, the Transportation Security Administration said they’re being directed to a separate area for additional screening.

People came to O’Hare International Airport prepared and ready to go with their Real ID or passport on day one of the enforcement.

Many travelers told NBC Chicago they didn’t run into any problems boarding domestic flights.

“It was business as usual,” Tammy Grover of Texas said. “It was quick they just checked my ID real quick and I walked through there was no back up or anything—it was great.”

The federal government now requires people to have a Real ID compliant state or driver’s license if you want to fly domestically or access secured federal buildings and facilities, with compliant ID cards showing a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

“I have my passport so not a big rush,” Kathy Pepsink of Chicago said. “I’ll wait until the crowd dies down just a little bit.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Wednesday, a majority of passengers were in compliance with no major disruptions or wait times, according to the TSA.

The federal mandate is because of the Real ID ACT which passed in 2005 to enhance security and counter terrorism after the September 11 attacks.

If you still need to get your Real ID, the Illinois Secretary of State said around a dozen DMV offices are now open on Saturdays to meet the demand. Click here for a list of locations.