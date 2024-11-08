Body of 63-year-old man recovered from Chicago River in Loop

The body of a 63-year-old man was recovered from the Chicago River in the city's Loop Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Police said at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Wacker Drive and discovered a 63-year-old man unresponsive in the water.
The man was removed from the water and taken to Insight Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There is no one in custody and a death investigation is underway by Area Three detectives.
There was no further information available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.