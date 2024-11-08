Body of 63-year-old man recovered from Chicago River in Loop

The body of a 63-year-old man was recovered from the Chicago River in the city's Loop Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Wacker Drive and discovered a 63-year-old man unresponsive in the water.

The man was removed from the water and taken to Insight Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and a death investigation is underway by Area Three detectives.

There was no further information available.