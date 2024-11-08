Chicago Loop

Body of 63-year-old man recovered from Chicago River in Loop

By NBC Chicago Staff

The body of a 63-year-old man was recovered from the Chicago River in the city's Loop Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Wacker Drive and discovered a 63-year-old man unresponsive in the water.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The man was removed from the water and taken to Insight Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and a death investigation is underway by Area Three detectives.

There was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Loop
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us