Mark your calendars, Bluey fans: everyone’s favorite Australian Blue Heeler dog will be coming to Chicago next month for an immersive “Bluey x CAMP” experience.

The experience, located behind the "Magic Door" at CAMP's Midwest flagship store, located at 647 West North Avenue in Lincoln Park, will give fans of “Bluey” a chance to experience a real-life version of the Heeler’s home, as well as a meet-and-greet with Bluey and her sister Bingo, a release said.

The experience begins Friday, May 24 and will remain in Chicago "for a limited time" before moving on to other locations, the release added.

According to the website, tickets will allow visitors a one-hour experience in a 5,000-square foot recreation of Bluey’s house. Attendees will be able to play all of Bluey’s favorite games, including “Keepy Uppy” and many more.

Photos will also be available at the end of the event, along with the meet-and-greet with the characters, according to organizers.

Groups of up to 25 will be admitted into the space during each one-hour session, with “camp counselors” on site to provide guidance to all the fun.

The attraction is designed for all fans of the iconic show, with fans between the ages of 3 and 8 described as the target audience by organizers.

"Our collaboration with CAMP provides a completely unique opportunity for Bluey fans to immerse themselves and play in the Heeler family's world," SVP, Consumer Products and Business Development, North America and Latin America, BBC Studios Suzy Raia said. “The team has lovingly and joyfully brought Bluey's iconic home — and a bit of Brisbane — to life for a truly memorable experience for kids and families.”

Tickets start at $39 and went on sale last month. Organizers encouraged families to purchase tickets early, as the experience's Los Angeles debut sold out. The event's website showed tickets available on select dates through June.

More information, including on “low-sensory experience” times and other special events, can be found here.

Here's a sneak peek into what the event will look like: