Immersive ‘Bluey' adventure coming to Chicago next summer

Everyone’s favorite Australian cattle dog will be coming to Chicago in the summer, as the immersive “Bluey x Camp” experience will make its debut.

The experience, which will be located at 647 West North Avenue in the Old Town neighborhood, will give fans of “Bluey” a chance to experience a real-life version of the Heeler’s home, as well as a meet-and-greet with Bluey and her sister Bingo.

According to the website, all tickets will allow visitors a one-hour experience in a 5,000-square foot recreation of Bluey’s house. Attendees will be able to play all of Bluey’s favorite games, including “Keepy Uppy” and many more.

Photos will also be available at the end of the event, along with the meet-and-greet with the characters, according to organizers.

Groups of up to 25 people will be admitted into the space during each one-hour session, with “camp counselors” on site to provide guidance to all the fun.

The attraction is designed for all fans of the iconic show, with fans between the ages of 3 and 8 described as the target audience by organizers.

Tickets are now available on the Bluey X Camp website, with the first date available on May 24. The experience will remain in Chicago through the end of September, according to organizers.

Tickets start at $39 apiece, and are required for individuals age 2 and older.

More information, including on “low-sensory experience” times and other special events, can be found on the attraction website.