"One of the most viral homes ever on Zillow," a Wisconsin mansion that looks straight of "The Flintstones," featuring a "private jungle" inside, has hit the market with a $1.4 million price tag.

The home, called the "Garden of Eden," sits on a 17-acre property in New Berlin, Wisconsin, just outside of Milwaukee.

(See images inside below)

Its listing describes it as "the ultimate retreat experience," with a private lake for fishing, an indoor pool, game room and more.

The home last sold in May of 2022 and has been on and off the market since August of 2023, according to records.

There have been at least $400,000 completed in recent renovations, however, according to the listing.

Since it was last sold, the home has been featured on Airbnb for rental opportunities, described as a "one of a kind oasis that will create memories that your friends, family, organizations and coworkers will talk about for decades to come."

Descriptions include a "nature lovers paradise," "Rainforest Cafe," "Jumanji," "Flintstones" and more.

"The great room of the home will transport you into another dimension," the Airbnb description states.

Inside are 20-foot windows, sky lights, coy fish ponds, plenty of greenery and floor to ceiling stone.

Then there's the indoor pool.

"Right off the great room is the most unique indoor pool you have ever experienced," the listing states. "With a depth of around 5 feet this pool is perfect for kids and adults alike and will provide hours of fun rain or shine and warm or cold."

Nature-themed touches riddle the home, from the handmade butterfly chairs and forest décor covering cabinets and more.

"The beauty of this property is the rawness of nature. While we have invested a lot in making this property modernized and landscaped, it still has the natural and authentic charm of 'being out in nature,'" the owners wrote on Airbnb.

See inside below:

Photos: ‘One of the most viral homes ever on Zillow' hits market for $1.4M