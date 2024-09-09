Illinois

Big Boy locomotive in Illinois: 2 more chances to see the iconic steam train

Over the weekend, heavy traffic was reported as many visitors showed up to see Union Pacific's 4014 Big Boy steam engine in Illinois

By NBC Chicago Staff

Union Pacific's 4014 Big Boy steam engine tour across America continues Monday with two stops in Illinois.

The classic locomotive began it's 10-state "Heartland of America" tour in August, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Friday, the train made its first of four stops in Illinois, in Sterling, before parking in Rochelle for the weekend.

Ahead of its public debut in Rochelle Sunday, extensive traffic delays and backups were reported. Photos posted on social media showed traffic backups and a number of people who attempted to beat the traffic and walk along the road to the viewing.

The heavy traffic prompted Rochelle police to issue an alert on social media.

"There are a lot of visitors today for the Big Boy viewing," police said in a Facebook post. "Please avoid Jack Dame Dr unless you are making your way to the Union Pacific Rail Yard. Traffic is moving at a good speed, and there is plenty of parking at Global III therefore if you can avoid walking it’s suggested since there are no sidewalks. Also note that there are several retention ponds therefore there is no direct access point once you get into the Union Pacific yard. We ask that everyone drive with caution as we have officers and volunteers assisting with traffic."

More traffic may be expected as the train will park in Rochelle for a second viewing Monday, beginning at 8:45 a.m. The appearance however will brief, with a 15-minute viewing time, the locomotive's schedule showed.

Later Monday, the train will stop in Watseka, followed by a final Illinois stop Tuesday in Nokomis.

Illinois Big Boy schedule is below. The full schedule for the train can be found here.

  • Sept 8. – Rochelle – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT, Global III
  • Sept. 9 – Rochelle, 8:45 – 9:00 a.m. CT, Rochelle Railroad Park, 124 N. 9th St.
  • Sept. 9 – Watseka, 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. CT, North St. Crossing 
  • Sept. 10 – Nokomis, 12:15 – 12:45 p.m. CT, Maple St. Crossing

