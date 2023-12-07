For a limited time, some of your favorite bars in Chicago are transforming into festive wonderlands.

From Wrigleyville bars to rooftop views, holiday pop-ups are taking over Chicago, and bringing a flurry of festive drinks along with them. Across these venues, guests have the opportunity to snap photos under one million lights, sip on winter cocktails or even get on the dance floor with Santa himself.

Here are eight pop-up holiday bars around Chicago to visit this month.

Frosty’s Christmas Bar

Frosty's is back for its seventh year and is only here to stay for six weeks, so get your tickets fast. The venue will be decked out with elaborate holiday decorations like life-size toy soldiers, hanging ornaments and giant candy canes. There will also be pole dancing elves and singing Santas. '

Frosty’s Christmas Bar is located at 809 W. Evergreen Ave. Tickets available here.

Jack Frost in Fulton Market

Celebrate the holidays under one million lights at the Jack Frost pop-up in Fulton Market. Beyond a menu of festive cocktails, you can participate in activities like axe throwing, ice skating, winter bumper cars and photo opps.

Entry to the pop-up starts at $18 and guests can add on tickets to specific activities. Book your slot here.

Pink Wonderland

Pink Wonderland, a festive pop-up inside Bounce Sporting Club in River North, has transformed the venue into an explosion of pink cheer. From sparkling lights and velvet booths to hanging decorations and cocktails, visitors will be hard pressed to find a color that isn’t pink at the pop-up bar, which features a live entertainment, holiday cocktails, photo opportunities and more.

Tickets to Pink Wonderland are required, and range from $20 to $40 for admission. The experience is located inside Bounce Sporting Club, at 324 W Chicago Ave., and is open from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m., with family hours of 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Santa Baby Christmas Bar

Enjoy holiday cocktails, bites, brunch and five types of hot cocoa at the Santa Baby Christmas Bar.

This multi-floor pop-up in Wrigleyville’s Bamboo Club is open to guests of all ages, and for adults 21 and over past 8 p.m. Guests must reserve a spot at $15 per person. Find the bar at 3632 N Clark St. Learn more here.

Mistletoe at Mordecai

Sit down for a nice meal and festive drinks like "Gingerbread Milk Punch" in Mistletoe at Mordecai where the second-floor bar has been transformed into a festive wonderland.

The pop-up is located across the street from Winterland at Gallagher Way, so it’s a perfect place to visit for drinks after enjoying festive activities. Groups of one to five can reserve one-and-a-half-hour blocks, and the bar even has New Year’s Eve festivities. Learn more here.

Nutcracker Christmas Bar

Bask in the holidays with the floor-to-ceiling tinsel, trimming and ornaments that dazzle the Nutcracker bar located in The Virgin Hotel.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here. Each ticket grants a guest a 90-minute reservation and a holiday-themed drink.

Rudolph’s Rooftop at the London House

Enjoy panoramic views of Chicago sprinkled with winter spirit at the London House Chicago’s Rudolph’s Rooftop. Guests can book private igloos and sip drinks like spiced mulled wine or festive cocktails.

The pop-up is located on the rooftop of LH on 22 with walk-up bar service available on a first-come, first-served basis, if you aren’t looking to reserve an igloo. Book a spot here.

Elf’d Up

Visit a holiday bar full of laughs at Elf’d Up, a pop-up inspired by the Christmas comedy movie “Elf.”

Fans of the film can over visits from Buddy the elf and special menu items from the movie like Buddy’s Breakfast Pasta that includes spaghetti, maple syrup, chocolate fudge and mini marshmallows. The bar doesn’t charge a cover fee and free elf-shaped cookies are distributed every night at 10 p.m.

The bar is located at 3485 N. Clark Street.