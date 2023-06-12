Residents in at least two Lake County suburbs recently reported seeing a black bear in their neighborhoods. And although the latest Black Bear sighting in Antioch drew response from the Lake County Sherriff's Office and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, officials said they did not plan to intervene.

They did however say that Illinois bear sightings are becoming more and more common.

"Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been notified of the location of the bear in unincorporated Antioch and is communicating with Lake County Sherriff's Department on the whereabouts of the bear," a Saturday evening Facebook post from the Lake County Sherriff's Office said. "At this time the Department does not want to drug or relocate the bear. Large visitors like the bear are becoming more common."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"We don't want the public to panic," the post goes on to say. "We want them to be educated about our visitors and act accordingly. If a situation arises that the bear needs to be drugged and removed the Department will work with Federal USDA Wildlife Services to accomplish that task."

In an email Monday to NBC Chicago, the Lake County Sherriff's Department indicated no further action by the county is being taken. The INDR did not immediately respond to requests for comment or an update.

How often do Bears come into Illinois?

In a video dated June 2020, Illinois District Wildlife Biologist Stefanie Fitzsimons said black bears were eliminated from Illinois in the 1800s, but they often wander back in.

"In the recent couple of decades, we've had a number of black bears wander into Illinois," including in 2009, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, Fitzsimons said, adding that many of the bears who wander into the state come from Wisconsin, a state with a healthy black bear population.

According to Fitzsimons, one black bear who traveled to Illinois in June of 2020 was tracked by the agency for nearly a month. He was first spotted in the state near Galena, and after swimming across the Mississippi river to Iowa, the bear returned to Illinois to continue his journey.

"On Father's Day weekend, [the bear] walked right through the town of Oquwaka," near the Illinois-Iowa border, Fitzsimons said.

After that, several agencies stepped in to start providing the bear with protection, including the Illinois Conversation Police.

"Overcrowding was an issue," Fitzsimons said. "We want to remind the public that this bear's existence in Illinois is 100 percent dependent on how people are acting. We didn't have to interfere with its journey by having to relocate it. We want it to do its 'bear thing.'

What to do if you spot a bear

Illinois in 2015 passed the "Large Carnivore Act," which provides protection to black bears, grey wolves and cougars, and works to prevent humans from harassing or hunting the animals for no reason.

"We don't want the public to panic," the INDR says, if a black bear sighting occurs. Instead, the agency encourages residents to become educated and "act accordingly."

"Black bears are a pretty timid species," Fitzsimons adds. "They aren't gong to attack unless they are provoked."

If a bear is spotted, officials advise the public to make noise to ensure the bear is aware of your presence, and to "respect the bear’s space."

"Do not approach the animal," the INDR says. "If the bear sees you, stand your ground; look as large as possible by standing up straight and putting your arms up in the air and slowly back away. If possible, go inside a building or get into a vehicle."

In addition, Fitsimmons says, report the sighting to authorities.

"Let us know right away so that we can work together to offer protection to the animal and to the humans," Fitzsimons said. "Because Wisconsin has a thriving population, we have no doubt that in the near future and in the future we will be seeing more black bears making their journey into Illinois."

Here are a few more tips on what to do if you spot a black bear, according to the INDR